    UNO Minda Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,662.89 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UNO Minda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,662.89 crore in March 2023 up 15.42% from Rs. 1,440.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.73 crore in March 2023 up 33.49% from Rs. 57.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.62 crore in March 2023 down 6.82% from Rs. 164.86 crore in March 2022.

    UNO Minda EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2022.

    UNO Minda shares closed at 557.85 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.56% returns over the last 6 months and 37.36% over the last 12 months.

    UNO Minda
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,662.891,669.391,440.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,662.891,669.391,440.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials949.64887.77663.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods180.01269.35274.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.59-49.4229.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost202.87192.52169.42
    Depreciation46.3354.1855.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses190.07200.39153.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.38114.6094.92
    Other Income13.9122.8714.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.29137.47109.16
    Interest9.164.806.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.13132.67102.97
    Exceptional Items-4.63---24.98
    P/L Before Tax93.50132.6777.99
    Tax16.7726.9320.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.73105.7457.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.73105.7457.48
    Equity Share Capital114.60114.5957.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.341.852.04
    Diluted EPS1.331.842.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.341.852.04
    Diluted EPS1.331.842.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 10:00 pm