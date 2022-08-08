 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UNO Minda Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,518.67 crore, up 71.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UNO Minda are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,518.67 crore in June 2022 up 71.5% from Rs. 885.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.99 crore in June 2022 up 1683.23% from Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.69 crore in June 2022 up 152.93% from Rs. 61.16 crore in June 2021.

UNO Minda EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.

UNO Minda shares closed at 521.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 43.27% over the last 12 months.

UNO Minda
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,518.67 1,440.77 885.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,518.67 1,440.77 885.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 836.37 663.21 516.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 200.01 274.48 41.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.92 29.62 13.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 175.56 169.42 139.50
Depreciation 47.47 55.70 43.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 176.33 153.42 116.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.85 94.92 14.79
Other Income 14.37 14.24 3.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.22 109.16 18.08
Interest 8.98 6.19 11.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.24 102.97 6.38
Exceptional Items -- -24.98 --
P/L Before Tax 98.24 77.99 6.38
Tax 14.25 20.51 1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.99 57.48 4.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.99 57.48 4.71
Equity Share Capital 57.12 57.12 55.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 2.04 0.17
Diluted EPS 1.46 2.01 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 2.04 0.17
Diluted EPS 1.46 2.01 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Uno Minda
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.