UNO Minda Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,518.67 crore, up 71.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,518.67 crore in June 2022 up 71.5% from Rs. 885.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.99 crore in June 2022 up 1683.23% from Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.69 crore in June 2022 up 152.93% from Rs. 61.16 crore in June 2021.

UNO Minda EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.

UNO Minda shares closed at 521.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 43.27% over the last 12 months.