UNO Minda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,669.39 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,669.39 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 1,333.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.74 crore in December 2022 up 60.8% from Rs. 65.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.65 crore in December 2022 up 39.74% from Rs. 137.15 crore in December 2021.