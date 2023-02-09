 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UNO Minda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,669.39 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UNO Minda are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,669.39 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 1,333.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.74 crore in December 2022 up 60.8% from Rs. 65.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.65 crore in December 2022 up 39.74% from Rs. 137.15 crore in December 2021.

UNO Minda
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,669.39 1,807.01 1,333.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,669.39 1,807.01 1,333.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 887.77 1,047.33 749.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 269.35 200.60 176.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -49.42 -24.06 -23.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 192.52 194.38 157.35
Depreciation 54.18 50.76 44.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.39 202.84 158.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.60 135.16 71.90
Other Income 22.87 65.29 20.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.47 200.45 92.71
Interest 4.80 9.73 5.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 132.67 190.72 86.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 132.67 190.72 86.93
Tax 26.93 30.41 21.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 105.74 160.31 65.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 105.74 160.31 65.76
Equity Share Capital 114.59 114.51 57.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.85 2.80 2.42
Diluted EPS 1.84 2.79 2.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.85 2.80 2.42
Diluted EPS 1.84 2.79 2.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited