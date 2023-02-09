English
    UNO Minda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,669.39 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UNO Minda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,669.39 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 1,333.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.74 crore in December 2022 up 60.8% from Rs. 65.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.65 crore in December 2022 up 39.74% from Rs. 137.15 crore in December 2021.

    UNO Minda
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,669.391,807.011,333.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,669.391,807.011,333.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials887.771,047.33749.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods269.35200.60176.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.42-24.06-23.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost192.52194.38157.35
    Depreciation54.1850.7644.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.39202.84158.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.60135.1671.90
    Other Income22.8765.2920.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.47200.4592.71
    Interest4.809.735.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.67190.7286.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax132.67190.7286.93
    Tax26.9330.4121.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities105.74160.3165.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period105.74160.3165.76
    Equity Share Capital114.59114.5157.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.852.802.42
    Diluted EPS1.842.792.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.852.802.42
    Diluted EPS1.842.792.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited