UNO Minda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,669.39 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,669.39 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 1,333.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.74 crore in December 2022 up 60.8% from Rs. 65.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.65 crore in December 2022 up 39.74% from Rs. 137.15 crore in December 2021.

UNO Minda EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in December 2021.

Read More

UNO Minda shares closed at 507.10 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.72% returns over the last 6 months and -8.83% over the last 12 months.