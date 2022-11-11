 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UNO Minda Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,876.84 crore, up 36.09% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UNO Minda are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,876.84 crore in September 2022 up 36.09% from Rs. 2,113.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.12 crore in September 2022 up 79.6% from Rs. 94.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.52 crore in September 2022 up 34.38% from Rs. 248.93 crore in September 2021.

UNO Minda EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.36 in September 2021.

UNO Minda shares closed at 553.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.94% returns over the last 6 months and 27.62% over the last 12 months.

UNO Minda
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,876.84 2,555.19 2,113.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,876.84 2,555.19 2,113.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,592.80 1,427.04 1,122.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 302.66 274.41 260.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.60 -45.29 -42.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 364.76 341.02 302.50
Depreciation 107.23 99.47 96.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 327.78 292.15 243.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 211.21 166.39 131.08
Other Income 16.08 9.68 21.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 227.29 176.07 152.14
Interest 19.15 16.82 17.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 208.14 159.25 134.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 208.14 159.25 134.49
Tax 54.58 31.10 42.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 153.56 128.15 92.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 153.56 128.15 92.20
Minority Interest -12.23 -11.08 -18.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates 28.79 21.72 21.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 170.12 138.79 94.72
Equity Share Capital 114.51 57.12 57.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.97 2.43 3.36
Diluted EPS 2.96 2.42 3.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.97 2.43 3.36
Diluted EPS 2.96 2.42 3.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Uno Minda
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:30 am
