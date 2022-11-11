English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UNO Minda Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,876.84 crore, up 36.09% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UNO Minda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,876.84 crore in September 2022 up 36.09% from Rs. 2,113.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.12 crore in September 2022 up 79.6% from Rs. 94.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.52 crore in September 2022 up 34.38% from Rs. 248.93 crore in September 2021.

    UNO Minda EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.36 in September 2021.

    UNO Minda shares closed at 553.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.94% returns over the last 6 months and 27.62% over the last 12 months.

    UNO Minda
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,876.842,555.192,113.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,876.842,555.192,113.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,592.801,427.041,122.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods302.66274.41260.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.60-45.29-42.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost364.76341.02302.50
    Depreciation107.2399.4796.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses327.78292.15243.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.21166.39131.08
    Other Income16.089.6821.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax227.29176.07152.14
    Interest19.1516.8217.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax208.14159.25134.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax208.14159.25134.49
    Tax54.5831.1042.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities153.56128.1592.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period153.56128.1592.20
    Minority Interest-12.23-11.08-18.71
    Share Of P/L Of Associates28.7921.7221.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates170.12138.7994.72
    Equity Share Capital114.5157.1257.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.972.433.36
    Diluted EPS2.962.423.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.972.433.36
    Diluted EPS2.962.423.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Uno Minda
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:30 am