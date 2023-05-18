UNO Minda Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,888.97 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,888.97 crore in March 2023 up 19.62% from Rs. 2,415.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.65 crore in March 2023 up 26.52% from Rs. 144.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 338.44 crore in March 2023 up 13.3% from Rs. 298.71 crore in March 2022.

UNO Minda EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.11 in March 2022.

UNO Minda shares closed at 557.95 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.31% returns over the last 6 months and 28.15% over the last 12 months.