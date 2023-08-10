UNO Minda Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,092.66 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,092.66 crore in June 2023 up 21.03% from Rs. 2,555.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.75 crore in June 2023 up 24.47% from Rs. 138.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.87 crore in June 2023 up 22.62% from Rs. 275.54 crore in June 2022.

UNO Minda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2022.

UNO Minda shares closed at 576.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.54% returns over the last 6 months and 7.21% over the last 12 months.