    UNO Minda Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,092.66 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UNO Minda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,092.66 crore in June 2023 up 21.03% from Rs. 2,555.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.75 crore in June 2023 up 24.47% from Rs. 138.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.87 crore in June 2023 up 22.62% from Rs. 275.54 crore in June 2022.

    UNO Minda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2022.

    UNO Minda shares closed at 576.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.54% returns over the last 6 months and 7.21% over the last 12 months.

    UNO Minda
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,092.662,888.972,555.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,092.662,888.972,555.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,746.641,867.211,427.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods127.0190.64274.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks113.15-98.31-45.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost423.93383.47341.02
    Depreciation119.01108.2899.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses351.87326.68292.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.05211.00166.39
    Other Income7.8119.169.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax218.86230.16176.07
    Interest25.1820.9716.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax193.68209.19159.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax193.68209.19159.25
    Tax43.8639.5131.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities149.82169.68128.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period149.82169.68128.15
    Minority Interest-7.42-11.41-11.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates30.3524.3821.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates172.75182.65138.79
    Equity Share Capital114.61114.6057.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.013.192.43
    Diluted EPS3.003.182.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.013.192.43
    Diluted EPS3.003.182.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

