English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UNO Minda Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,555.19 crore, up 59.45% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UNO Minda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,555.19 crore in June 2022 up 59.45% from Rs. 1,602.55 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.79 crore in June 2022 up 830.23% from Rs. 14.92 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.54 crore in June 2022 up 80.28% from Rs. 152.84 crore in June 2021.

    UNO Minda EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2021.

    Close

    UNO Minda shares closed at 521.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 43.27% over the last 12 months.

    UNO Minda
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,555.192,415.081,602.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,555.192,415.081,602.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,427.041,154.22873.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods274.41384.96104.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.298.304.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost341.02332.45276.21
    Depreciation99.47110.2890.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses292.15259.65197.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.39165.2256.21
    Other Income9.6823.216.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.07188.4362.35
    Interest16.8213.4718.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax159.25174.9643.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax159.25174.9643.82
    Tax31.1048.2613.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities128.15126.7029.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period128.15126.7029.90
    Minority Interest-11.08-11.81-9.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates21.7229.48-5.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates138.79144.3714.92
    Equity Share Capital57.1257.1255.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.435.110.55
    Diluted EPS2.425.110.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.435.110.55
    Diluted EPS2.425.110.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Uno Minda
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.