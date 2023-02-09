UNO Minda Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,915.49 crore, up 33.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,915.49 crore in December 2022 up 33.65% from Rs. 2,181.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.99 crore in December 2022 up 59.93% from Rs. 101.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.37 crore in December 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 247.85 crore in December 2021.