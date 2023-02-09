 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UNO Minda Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,915.49 crore, up 33.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UNO Minda are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,915.49 crore in December 2022 up 33.65% from Rs. 2,181.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.99 crore in December 2022 up 59.93% from Rs. 101.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.37 crore in December 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 247.85 crore in December 2021.

UNO Minda
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,915.49 2,876.84 2,181.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,915.49 2,876.84 2,181.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,544.05 1,592.80 1,198.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 346.91 302.66 255.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -48.06 -29.60 -51.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 371.23 364.76 295.35
Depreciation 114.95 107.23 94.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 362.96 327.78 248.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.45 211.21 141.13
Other Income 3.97 16.08 12.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 227.42 227.29 153.66
Interest 12.58 19.15 12.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 214.84 208.14 140.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 214.84 208.14 140.99
Tax 65.93 54.58 42.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 148.91 153.56 98.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 148.91 153.56 98.68
Minority Interest -11.96 -12.23 -16.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates 25.04 28.79 19.48
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 161.99 170.12 101.29
Equity Share Capital 114.59 114.51 57.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 2.97 3.73
Diluted EPS 2.83 2.96 3.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 2.97 3.73
Diluted EPS 2.83 2.96 3.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited