    UNO Minda Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,915.49 crore, up 33.65% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UNO Minda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,915.49 crore in December 2022 up 33.65% from Rs. 2,181.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.99 crore in December 2022 up 59.93% from Rs. 101.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.37 crore in December 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 247.85 crore in December 2021.

    UNO Minda
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,915.492,876.842,181.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,915.492,876.842,181.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,544.051,592.801,198.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods346.91302.66255.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-48.06-29.60-51.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost371.23364.76295.35
    Depreciation114.95107.2394.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses362.96327.78248.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.45211.21141.13
    Other Income3.9716.0812.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax227.42227.29153.66
    Interest12.5819.1512.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax214.84208.14140.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax214.84208.14140.99
    Tax65.9354.5842.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.91153.5698.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.91153.5698.68
    Minority Interest-11.96-12.23-16.87
    Share Of P/L Of Associates25.0428.7919.48
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates161.99170.12101.29
    Equity Share Capital114.59114.5157.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.842.973.73
    Diluted EPS2.832.963.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.842.973.73
    Diluted EPS2.832.963.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
