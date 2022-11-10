English
    Unjha Formula Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore, up 118.89% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unjha Formulations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore in September 2022 up 118.89% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 up 374.02% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2022 up 422.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

    Unjha Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2021.

    Unjha Formula shares closed at 9.19 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.06% returns over the last 6 months and -12.97% over the last 12 months.

    Unjha Formulations
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.622.492.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.622.492.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.431.951.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.160.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.320.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.04-0.23
    Other Income0.010.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.04-0.20
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.550.04-0.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.550.04-0.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.550.04-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.550.04-0.20
    Equity Share Capital4.484.484.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.230.10-0.45
    Diluted EPS1.230.10-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.230.10-0.45
    Diluted EPS1.230.10-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm