Unjha Formula Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore, up 118.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore in September 2022 up 118.89% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 up 374.02% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2022 up 422.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Unjha Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2021.

Unjha Formula shares closed at 9.19 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.06% returns over the last 6 months and -12.97% over the last 12 months.