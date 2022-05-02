 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unjha Formula Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 35.69% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unjha Formulations are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in March 2022 up 35.69% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 75.86% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 271.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Unjha Formula shares closed at 9.56 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.42% returns over the last 6 months and 17.44% over the last 12 months.

Unjha Formulations
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.21 3.96 3.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.21 3.96 3.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.53 3.18 2.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.19 0.11
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.50 0.57 0.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.01 -0.15
Other Income 0.09 0.03 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 0.02 -0.09
Interest 0.12 0.00 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.02 -0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 0.02 -0.25
Tax 0.05 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 0.02 -0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 0.02 -0.25
Equity Share Capital 4.48 4.48 4.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.04 -0.57
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.04 -0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.04 -0.57
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.04 -0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:11 pm
