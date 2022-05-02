Unjha Formula Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 35.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unjha Formulations are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in March 2022 up 35.69% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 75.86% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 271.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.
Unjha Formula shares closed at 9.56 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.42% returns over the last 6 months and 17.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Unjha Formulations
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.21
|3.96
|3.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.21
|3.96
|3.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.53
|3.18
|2.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.19
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.57
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.02
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.12
|0.00
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.25
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.02
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.02
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|4.48
|4.48
|4.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.04
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.04
|-0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.04
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.04
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited