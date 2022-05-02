Unjha Formula Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 35.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in March 2022 up 35.69% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 75.86% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 271.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Unjha Formula shares closed at 9.56 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.42% returns over the last 6 months and 17.44% over the last 12 months.