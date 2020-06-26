Unjha Formula Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, down 20.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in March 2020 down 20.41% from Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 down 354.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

Unjha Formula shares closed at 7.00 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -25.21% over the last 12 months.