Unjha Formula Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, up 51.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in June 2023 up 51.19% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 322.84% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Unjha Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Unjha Formula shares closed at 12.91 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.81% returns over the last 6 months and 37.34% over the last 12 months.