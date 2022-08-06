Unjha Formula Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 36.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in June 2022 down 36.12% from Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 91.34% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 88.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Unjha Formula EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2021.

Unjha Formula shares closed at 9.36 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.28% returns over the last 6 months and -10.00% over the last 12 months.