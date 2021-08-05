MARKET NEWS

Unjha Formula Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore, up 68.2% Y-o-Y

August 05, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unjha Formulations are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore in June 2021 up 68.2% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021 up 88.25% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 up 79.31% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Unjha Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2020.

Unjha Formula shares closed at 10.40 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)

Unjha Formulations
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3.893.102.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.893.102.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.882.401.67
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.170.110.11
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.360.710.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.47-0.150.21
Other Income0.030.050.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.50-0.090.27
Interest0.000.160.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.50-0.250.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.50-0.250.26
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.50-0.250.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.50-0.250.26
Equity Share Capital4.484.484.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.11-0.570.59
Diluted EPS1.11-0.570.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.11-0.570.59
Diluted EPS1.11-0.570.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

