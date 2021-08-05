Unjha Formula Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore, up 68.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore in June 2021 up 68.2% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021 up 88.25% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 up 79.31% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Unjha Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2020.

Unjha Formula shares closed at 10.40 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)