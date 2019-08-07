Unjha Formula Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, down 8.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in June 2019 down 8.24% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019 up 83.43% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2019 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2018.

Unjha Formula EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2018.

Unjha Formula shares closed at 7.92 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -16.19% over the last 12 months.