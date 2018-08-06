Unjha Formula standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 3.32 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.32 2.67 3.13 Other Operating Income -- 0.03 -- Total Income From Operations 3.32 2.70 3.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.28 2.51 2.65 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.16 0.15 0.11 Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.66 0.18 0.25 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 -0.16 0.09 Other Income 0.00 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 -0.16 0.09 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 -0.17 0.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.18 -0.17 0.09 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.18 -0.17 0.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.18 -0.17 0.09 Equity Share Capital 4.48 4.48 4.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.20 0.20 0.20 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.41 -0.37 0.20 Diluted EPS 0.41 -0.37 0.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.41 -0.37 0.20 Diluted EPS 0.41 -0.37 0.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited