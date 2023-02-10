 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unjha Formula Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unjha Formulations are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 575.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Unjha Formulations
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.21 4.62 3.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.21 4.62 3.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.81 3.43 3.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 0.11 0.19
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 0.51 0.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 0.55 -0.01
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.56 0.02
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 0.55 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 0.55 0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 0.55 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 0.55 0.02
Equity Share Capital 4.48 4.48 4.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 1.23 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.21 1.23 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 1.23 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.21 1.23 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited