Unjha Formula Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 575.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Unjha Formula shares closed at 18.40 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.68% returns over the last 6 months and 83.08% over the last 12 months.