    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Unjha Formula Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unjha Formulations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 575.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Unjha Formulations
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.214.623.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.214.623.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.813.433.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.110.19
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.510.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.55-0.01
    Other Income0.020.010.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.560.02
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.550.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.550.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.550.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.550.02
    Equity Share Capital4.484.484.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.211.230.04
    Diluted EPS-0.211.230.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.211.230.04
    Diluted EPS-0.211.230.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited