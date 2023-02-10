Unjha Formula Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unjha Formulations are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.77% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 575.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Unjha Formula shares closed at 18.40 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.68% returns over the last 6 months and 83.08% over the last 12 months.
|Unjha Formulations
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.21
|4.62
|3.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.21
|4.62
|3.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.81
|3.43
|3.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.11
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.51
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.55
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.56
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.55
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.55
|0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.55
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.55
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.48
|4.48
|4.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|1.23
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|1.23
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|1.23
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|1.23
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited