Unjha Formula Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, down 18.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in December 2018 down 18.69% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 166.41% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 122.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Unjha Formula shares closed at 8.22 on January 28, 2019 (BSE)