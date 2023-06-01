Uniworth Securi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 6.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 6.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 441.32% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.