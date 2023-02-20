Uniworth Securi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 6.67% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 22.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.