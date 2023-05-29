Universal Starc Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.95 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.95 crore in March 2023 up 5.93% from Rs. 131.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2023 down 46.53% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2023 down 31.89% from Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2022.

Universal Starc EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.76 in March 2022.

Universal Starc shares closed at 131.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.36% returns over the last 6 months and -18.86% over the last 12 months.