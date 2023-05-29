English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Universal Starc Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.95 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Starch Chem Allied are:

    Net Sales at Rs 138.95 crore in March 2023 up 5.93% from Rs. 131.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2023 down 46.53% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2023 down 31.89% from Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2022.

    Universal Starc EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.76 in March 2022.

    Universal Starc shares closed at 131.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.36% returns over the last 6 months and -18.86% over the last 12 months.

    Universal Starch Chem Allied
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations138.95121.50131.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations138.95121.50131.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.53102.37100.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.21-3.81-0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.154.214.12
    Depreciation1.321.261.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7314.2318.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.023.257.61
    Other Income1.090.390.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.113.638.30
    Interest1.841.441.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.272.196.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.272.196.60
    Tax0.860.522.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.421.674.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.421.674.52
    Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.753.9810.76
    Diluted EPS5.753.9810.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.753.9810.76
    Diluted EPS5.753.9810.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Universal Starc #Universal Starch Chem Allied
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am