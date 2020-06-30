Universal Starc Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.87 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.87 crore in March 2020 up 9.95% from Rs. 73.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2020 up 1085.81% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in March 2020 up 238.06% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2019.

Universal Starc EPS has increased to Rs. 18.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2019.

Universal Starc shares closed at 19.95 on June 23, 2020 (BSE)