you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Universal Starc Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.87 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Starch Chem Allied are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.87 crore in March 2020 up 9.95% from Rs. 73.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2020 up 1085.81% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in March 2020 up 238.06% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2019.

Universal Starc EPS has increased to Rs. 18.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2019.

Universal Starc shares closed at 19.95 on June 23, 2020 (BSE)

Universal Starch Chem Allied
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations80.8768.0572.61
Other Operating Income----0.94
Total Income From Operations80.8768.0573.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials69.5448.4570.34
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.187.69-8.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.312.793.32
Depreciation1.181.251.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.346.405.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.691.471.79
Other Income1.610.10--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.301.571.79
Interest1.711.482.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.590.10-0.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.590.10-0.76
Tax-0.09-0.050.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.680.15-0.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.680.15-0.78
Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.290.35-1.86
Diluted EPS18.290.35-1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.290.35-1.86
Diluted EPS18.290.35-1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Universal Starc #Universal Starch Chem Allied

