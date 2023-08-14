Universal Starc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.96 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.96 crore in June 2023 up 0.04% from Rs. 135.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2023 up 158.37% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2023 up 27.5% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2022.

Universal Starc EPS has increased to Rs. 10.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.95 in June 2022.

Universal Starc shares closed at 128.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.17% returns over the last 6 months and -26.70% over the last 12 months.