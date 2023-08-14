English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Universal Starc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.96 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Starch Chem Allied are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.96 crore in June 2023 up 0.04% from Rs. 135.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2023 up 158.37% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2023 up 27.5% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2022.

    Universal Starc EPS has increased to Rs. 10.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.95 in June 2022.

    Universal Starc shares closed at 128.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.17% returns over the last 6 months and -26.70% over the last 12 months.

    Universal Starch Chem Allied
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.96138.95135.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.96138.95135.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.96111.53114.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.10----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--3.21-2.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.704.153.90
    Depreciation1.391.321.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.7014.7315.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.314.023.59
    Other Income0.301.090.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.615.114.24
    Interest1.771.841.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.843.272.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.843.272.39
    Tax-0.450.860.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.292.421.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.292.421.66
    Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.215.753.95
    Diluted EPS10.215.753.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.215.753.95
    Diluted EPS10.215.753.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Universal Starc #Universal Starch Chem Allied
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!