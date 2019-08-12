Universal Starc Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.00 crore, down 22.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Starch Chem Allied are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.00 crore in June 2019 down 22.05% from Rs. 71.84 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2019 down 156.56% from Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2019 down 91.2% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2018.
Universal Starc shares closed at 38.85 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.81% returns over the last 6 months and -35.25% over the last 12 months.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 12:52 pm