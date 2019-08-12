Universal Starc Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.00 crore, down 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.00 crore in June 2019 down 22.05% from Rs. 71.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2019 down 156.56% from Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2019 down 91.2% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2018.

Universal Starc shares closed at 38.85 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.81% returns over the last 6 months and -35.25% over the last 12 months.