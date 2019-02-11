Universal Starc Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 64.53 crore, up 42.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.53 crore in December 2018 up 42.78% from Rs. 45.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 down 87.68% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2018 up 1.74% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2017.

Universal Starc EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.94 in December 2017.

Universal Starc shares closed at 51.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.12% returns over the last 6 months and 78.95% over the last 12 months.