Universal Cable Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.28 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Cables are:

Net Sales at Rs 514.28 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 451.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.11 crore in September 2022 up 654.87% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2022 up 112.31% from Rs. 26.08 crore in September 2021.

Universal Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

Universal Cable shares closed at 270.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 92.30% returns over the last 6 months and 63.85% over the last 12 months.

Universal Cables
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 514.28 513.80 451.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 514.28 513.80 451.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 376.20 413.62 411.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.24 11.33 5.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.69 -31.25 -61.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.08 20.02 21.28
Depreciation 5.65 5.64 6.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.19 55.84 58.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.62 38.61 9.30
Other Income 9.10 3.40 10.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.72 42.01 19.78
Interest 24.37 21.72 17.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.35 20.29 2.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.35 20.29 2.49
Tax 5.24 5.23 -0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.11 15.06 2.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.11 15.06 2.66
Equity Share Capital 34.70 34.70 34.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.80 4.34 0.77
Diluted EPS 5.80 4.34 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.80 4.34 0.77
Diluted EPS 5.80 4.34 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm