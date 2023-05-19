Universal Cable Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 582.87 crore, down 1.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.87 crore in March 2023 down 1.91% from Rs. 594.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.58 crore in March 2023 down 4.67% from Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.74 crore in March 2023 up 3.23% from Rs. 51.09 crore in March 2022.

Universal Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.41 in March 2022.

Universal Cable shares closed at 402.00 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.48% returns over the last 6 months and 176.67% over the last 12 months.