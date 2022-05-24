Universal Cable Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.23 crore, up 40.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 594.23 crore in March 2022 up 40.97% from Rs. 421.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2022 up 95.47% from Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.09 crore in March 2022 up 53.52% from Rs. 33.28 crore in March 2021.

Universal Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2021.

Universal Cable shares closed at 146.05 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -22.13% over the last 12 months.