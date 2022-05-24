 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Universal Cable Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.23 crore, up 40.97% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Cables are:

Net Sales at Rs 594.23 crore in March 2022 up 40.97% from Rs. 421.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2022 up 95.47% from Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.09 crore in March 2022 up 53.52% from Rs. 33.28 crore in March 2021.

Universal Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2021.

Universal Cable shares closed at 146.05 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -22.13% over the last 12 months.

Universal Cables
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 594.23 489.98 421.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 594.23 489.98 421.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 420.10 336.99 325.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.37 22.61 13.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.38 29.02 -14.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.57 20.25 20.37
Depreciation 5.66 6.00 6.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.02 50.97 44.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.13 24.13 25.22
Other Income 3.30 2.33 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.43 26.47 26.55
Interest 24.54 19.60 16.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.89 6.87 10.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.89 6.87 10.35
Tax 5.60 1.80 2.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.29 5.07 7.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.29 5.07 7.82
Equity Share Capital 34.70 34.70 34.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.41 1.46 2.25
Diluted EPS 4.41 1.46 2.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.41 1.46 2.25
Diluted EPS 4.41 1.46 2.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 12:00 pm
