Universal Cable Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 371.80 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.80 crore in March 2020 down 9.4% from Rs. 410.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2020 down 45.08% from Rs. 21.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.23 crore in March 2020 down 25.54% from Rs. 55.37 crore in March 2019.

Universal Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.22 in March 2019.

Universal Cable shares closed at 97.85 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.30% returns over the last 6 months and -55.93% over the last 12 months.