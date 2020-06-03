App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Universal Cable Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 371.80 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Cables are:

Net Sales at Rs 371.80 crore in March 2020 down 9.4% from Rs. 410.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2020 down 45.08% from Rs. 21.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.23 crore in March 2020 down 25.54% from Rs. 55.37 crore in March 2019.

Universal Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.22 in March 2019.

Universal Cable shares closed at 97.85 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.30% returns over the last 6 months and -55.93% over the last 12 months.

Universal Cables
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations371.80395.55410.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations371.80395.55410.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials239.96280.80255.80
Purchase of Traded Goods14.4712.9918.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.75-12.351.66
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.4217.7415.93
Depreciation6.095.456.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.0654.6565.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.0536.2746.66
Other Income1.082.932.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.1439.2049.21
Interest21.4521.0916.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.6818.1033.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.6818.1033.16
Tax1.844.2111.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.8513.8921.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.8513.8921.57
Equity Share Capital34.7034.7034.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.414.006.22
Diluted EPS3.414.006.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.414.006.22
Diluted EPS3.414.006.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:48 am

tags #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Universal Cable #Universal Cables

