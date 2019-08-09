App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Universal Cable Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 426.39 crore, up 35.36% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Cables are:

Net Sales at Rs 426.39 crore in June 2019 up 35.36% from Rs. 315.01 crore in June 2018.

Close

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.66 crore in June 2019 up 7.08% from Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.69 crore in June 2019 up 10.03% from Rs. 46.07 crore in June 2018.

Universal Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.02 in June 2018.

Universal Cable shares closed at 155.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.21% returns over the last 6 months and -13.94% over the last 12 months.

Universal Cables
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations426.39410.39315.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations426.39410.39315.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials239.19255.80211.99
Purchase of Traded Goods25.5718.6911.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.151.66-20.66
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.9215.9314.70
Depreciation5.406.164.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.3065.4854.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.8746.6637.90
Other Income3.422.553.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.2949.2141.21
Interest17.0016.0515.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.3033.1625.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.3033.1625.80
Tax9.6411.598.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.6621.5717.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.6621.5717.43
Equity Share Capital34.7034.7034.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.386.225.02
Diluted EPS5.386.225.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.386.225.02
Diluted EPS5.386.225.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Universal Cable #Universal Cables

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.