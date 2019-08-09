Universal Cable Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 426.39 crore, up 35.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Cables are:

Net Sales at Rs 426.39 crore in June 2019 up 35.36% from Rs. 315.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.66 crore in June 2019 up 7.08% from Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.69 crore in June 2019 up 10.03% from Rs. 46.07 crore in June 2018.

Universal Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.02 in June 2018.

Universal Cable shares closed at 155.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.21% returns over the last 6 months and -13.94% over the last 12 months.