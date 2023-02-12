 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Universal Cable Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore, up 20.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Cables are:

Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore in December 2022 up 20.61% from Rs. 489.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2022 up 165.07% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.23 crore in December 2022 up 45.46% from Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2021.

Universal Cables
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 590.99 514.28 489.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 590.99 514.28 489.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 406.61 376.20 336.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.43 16.24 22.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.14 -7.69 29.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.31 23.08 20.25
Depreciation 5.62 5.65 6.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.43 60.19 50.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.45 40.62 24.13
Other Income 4.16 9.10 2.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.61 49.72 26.47
Interest 24.06 24.37 19.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.55 25.35 6.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.55 25.35 6.87
Tax 4.11 5.24 1.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.44 20.11 5.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.44 20.11 5.07
Equity Share Capital 34.70 34.70 34.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.87 5.80 1.46
Diluted EPS 3.87 5.80 1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.87 5.80 1.46
Diluted EPS 3.87 5.80 1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited