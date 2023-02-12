Universal Cable Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore, up 20.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore in December 2022 up 20.61% from Rs. 489.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2022 up 165.07% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.23 crore in December 2022 up 45.46% from Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2021.

Universal Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2021.

Universal Cable shares closed at 331.05 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 81.00% returns over the last 6 months and 89.28% over the last 12 months.