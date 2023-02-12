English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Universal Cable Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore, up 20.61% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore in December 2022 up 20.61% from Rs. 489.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2022 up 165.07% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.23 crore in December 2022 up 45.46% from Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2021.

    Universal Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations590.99514.28489.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations590.99514.28489.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials406.61376.20336.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.4316.2422.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.14-7.6929.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.3123.0820.25
    Depreciation5.625.656.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.4360.1950.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.4540.6224.13
    Other Income4.169.102.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.6149.7226.47
    Interest24.0624.3719.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5525.356.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5525.356.87
    Tax4.115.241.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4420.115.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4420.115.07
    Equity Share Capital34.7034.7034.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.875.801.46
    Diluted EPS3.875.801.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.875.801.46
    Diluted EPS3.875.801.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited