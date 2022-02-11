Universal Cable Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 489.98 crore, up 32.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.98 crore in December 2021 up 32.29% from Rs. 370.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021 down 40.42% from Rs. 8.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2021 down 3.07% from Rs. 33.50 crore in December 2020.

Universal Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.45 in December 2020.

Universal Cable shares closed at 174.90 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.02% returns over the last 6 months and 26.19% over the last 12 months.