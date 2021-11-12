Universal Cable Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 451.16 crore, up 59.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.16 crore in September 2021 up 59.02% from Rs. 283.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021 down 38.47% from Rs. 13.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.08 crore in September 2021 up 18.65% from Rs. 21.98 crore in September 2020.

Universal Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.89 in September 2020.

Universal Cable shares closed at 170.40 on November 11, 2021 (NSE)