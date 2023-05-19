English
    Universal Cable Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 582.87 crore, down 1.91% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Universal Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 582.87 crore in March 2023 down 1.91% from Rs. 594.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.06 crore in March 2023 up 31.92% from Rs. 31.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.74 crore in March 2023 up 3.23% from Rs. 51.09 crore in March 2022.

    Universal Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 11.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.98 in March 2022.

    Universal Cable shares closed at 402.00 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.48% returns over the last 6 months and 176.67% over the last 12 months.

    Universal Cables
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations582.87590.99594.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations582.87590.99594.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials404.69406.61420.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.9319.4316.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.1738.1422.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.0422.3120.57
    Depreciation5.565.625.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.2661.4367.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.2137.4542.13
    Other Income0.974.163.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.1841.6145.43
    Interest27.2724.0624.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.9117.5520.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.9117.5520.89
    Tax13.046.349.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.8711.2110.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.8711.2110.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates34.1913.2020.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.0624.4131.12
    Equity Share Capital34.7034.7034.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.837.048.98
    Diluted EPS11.837.048.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.837.048.98
    Diluted EPS11.837.048.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 12:10 pm