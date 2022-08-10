 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Universal Cable Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.80 crore, up 84.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Universal Cables are:

Net Sales at Rs 513.80 crore in June 2022 up 84.71% from Rs. 278.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.77 crore in June 2022 up 22.7% from Rs. 21.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.65 crore in June 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 32.76 crore in June 2021.

Universal Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 7.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.29 in June 2021.

Universal Cable shares closed at 182.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.74% returns over the last 6 months and 1.13% over the last 12 months.

Universal Cables
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 513.80 594.23 278.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 513.80 594.23 278.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 413.62 420.10 192.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.33 16.37 6.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.25 22.38 -3.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.02 20.57 17.55
Depreciation 5.64 5.66 6.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.84 67.02 35.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.61 42.13 22.98
Other Income 3.40 3.30 3.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.01 45.43 26.36
Interest 21.72 24.54 16.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.29 20.89 10.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.29 20.89 10.06
Tax 8.19 9.92 7.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.10 10.96 2.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.10 10.96 2.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 14.68 20.16 19.38
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.77 31.12 21.82
Equity Share Capital 34.70 34.70 34.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.72 8.98 6.29
Diluted EPS 7.72 8.98 6.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.72 8.98 6.29
Diluted EPS 7.72 8.98 6.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
