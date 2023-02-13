Universal Cable Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore, up 20.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore in December 2022 up 20.61% from Rs. 489.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.41 crore in December 2022 up 78.44% from Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.23 crore in December 2022 up 45.46% from Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2021.