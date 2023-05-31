Universal Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.50 crore, up 44.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.50 crore in March 2023 up 44.88% from Rs. 41.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 up 282.99% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2023 up 271.03% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

Universal Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2022.

Universal Auto shares closed at 142.45 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.93% returns over the last 6 months