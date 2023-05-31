English
    Universal Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.50 crore, up 44.88% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Autofoundry are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.50 crore in March 2023 up 44.88% from Rs. 41.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 up 282.99% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2023 up 271.03% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

    Universal Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2022.

    Universal Auto shares closed at 142.45 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.93% returns over the last 6 months

    Universal Autofoundry
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.5052.3641.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.5052.3641.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.8336.2625.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.04-5.792.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.735.454.21
    Depreciation1.771.701.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.939.028.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.275.73-0.69
    Other Income0.340.290.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.616.02-0.39
    Interest1.251.090.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.374.93-1.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.374.93-1.09
    Tax0.831.37-0.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.533.56-0.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.533.56-0.84
    Equity Share Capital12.1110.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----11.71
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.503.51-0.83
    Diluted EPS1.503.51-0.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.503.51-0.83
    Diluted EPS1.503.51-0.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

