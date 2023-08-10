Universal Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.56 crore, down 5.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.56 crore in June 2023 down 5.91% from Rs. 61.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2023 up 6.17% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2023 down 1.26% from Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2022.

Universal Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2022.

Universal Auto shares closed at 144.70 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.39% returns over the last 6 months and 114.69% over the last 12 months.