    Universal Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.56 crore, down 5.91% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Autofoundry are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.56 crore in June 2023 down 5.91% from Rs. 61.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2023 up 6.17% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2023 down 1.26% from Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2022.

    Universal Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2022.

    Universal Auto shares closed at 144.70 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.39% returns over the last 6 months and 114.69% over the last 12 months.

    Universal Autofoundry
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.5660.5061.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.5660.5061.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.1139.8339.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.90-1.04-0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.855.734.78
    Depreciation1.491.771.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7410.9310.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.483.275.42
    Other Income0.120.340.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.593.615.47
    Interest0.691.250.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.902.374.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.902.374.64
    Tax1.340.831.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.561.533.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.561.533.35
    Equity Share Capital12.1112.1110.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.941.503.30
    Diluted EPS2.941.50--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.941.503.30
    Diluted EPS2.941.50--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Universal Auto #Universal Autofoundry
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

