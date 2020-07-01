Universal Arts Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 99.59% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100.64% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019.

Universal Arts shares closed at 0.85 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.97% returns over the last 6 months