Universal Arts Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Arts are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 99.59% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100.64% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019.
Universal Arts shares closed at 0.85 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.97% returns over the last 6 months
|Universal Arts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|1.65
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|1.65
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.82
|0.45
|1.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.82
|0.95
|-0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.11
|0.07
|Depreciation
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.09
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.02
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.10
|0.37
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.10
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.10
|0.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.10
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.10
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|9.97
|9.97
|9.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am