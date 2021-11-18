Universal Arts Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 3650% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in September 2021 up 3650% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 90.57% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Universal Arts shares closed at 1.61 on November 10, 2021 (BSE)