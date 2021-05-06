Universal Arts Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 13054.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2021 up 13054.35% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 212.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Universal Arts shares closed at 0.87 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.83% returns over the last 6 months and -3.33% over the last 12 months.