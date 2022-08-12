Universal Arts Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 60.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 112.63% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Universal Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Universal Arts shares closed at 1.72 on July 18, 2022 (BSE)