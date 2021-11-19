Univastu India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore, down 8.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore in September 2021 down 8.34% from Rs. 8.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021 up 48.41% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021 up 11.96% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2020.

Univastu India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2020.

Univastu India shares closed at 69.15 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)