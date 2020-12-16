MARKET NEWS

Univastu India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore, down 57.74% Y-o-Y

December 16, 2020 / 08:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Univastu India are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore in September 2020 down 57.74% from Rs. 19.46 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2020 down 74.45% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2020 down 38.17% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2019.

Univastu India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2019.

Univastu India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations8.226.51
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations8.226.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.412.61
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost0.720.51
Depreciation0.270.28
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses2.151.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.681.21
Other Income0.150.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.821.33
Interest1.401.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.420.20
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax0.420.20
Tax0.100.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.320.15
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.320.15
Equity Share Capital11.3611.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.13
Diluted EPS0.280.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.13
Diluted EPS0.280.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 16, 2020 08:33 am

