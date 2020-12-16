Univastu India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore, down 57.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore in September 2020 down 57.74% from Rs. 19.46 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2020 down 74.45% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2020 down 38.17% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2019.

Univastu India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2019.