Univastu India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.10 crore, down 38.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.10 crore in March 2022 down 38.46% from Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 90.71% from Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022 down 80.78% from Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2021.

Univastu India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.67 in March 2021.

Univastu India shares closed at 72.15 on June 07, 2022 (NSE)